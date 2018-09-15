Duterte monitors Typhoon Ompong, eyes trip to affected areas
MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte is monitoring Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) in Manila and is eyeing a trip to affected areas, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Saturday morning, September 15.
Duterte, who often spends weekends in his hometown of Davao City, stayed in Manila this weekend.
"He's in Manila. He did not leave and is monitoring," Roque said in an interagency briefing on Saturday.
"Knowing him, he will be the first to go to the affected area as soon as the weather will allow his choppers to take off," Duterte's spokesperson added.
In the meantime, Duterte tasked Ilocanos in his Cabinet to go home to their provinces to monitor government response to Ompong, Roque said.
Roque's office was tasked to monitor information dissemination, while many other Cabinet members attended the interagency briefing on Saturday.
Ompong, which made landfall in Cagayan at 1:40 am on Saturday, has affected 126,751 Filipinos so far.
No casualties have been reported, Roque said. – Rappler.com
