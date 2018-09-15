Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro also warns residents about Typhoon Ompong's strong winds

Published 11:53 AM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The water level of the Marikina River reached 2nd alarm on Saturday morning, September 15, as the local government advised the evacuation of more Marikina residents due to Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

In a Facebook post, the Marikina Public Information Office said the water level of Marikina River had reached 16.7 meters as of 11:37 am Saturday.

Marikina City has a 3-stage alarm level system for the Marikina River, based on the depth of water in the river below the Sto. Niño Bridge:

1st alarm: when the water is 15 meters above sea level, means "prepare"

2nd alarm: when the water is 16 meters above sea level, means "evacuate"

3rd alarm: when the water is 18 meters above sea level, means "forced evacuation"

In an interview on DZMM shortly past 11 am Saturday, Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro warned residents about Ompong's strong winds. He urged those living in houses with lightweight materials to consider evacuating as well.

"Pinapayuhan din natin silang mag-evacuate na rin, hindi lang 'yung mga bahain (We also advise them, not just those in flood-prone areas, to evacuate)," Teodoro said. – Rappler.com

