Marikina River reaches 2nd alarm; evacuation advised
MANILA, Philippines – The water level of the Marikina River reached 2nd alarm on Saturday morning, September 15, as the local government advised the evacuation of more Marikina residents due to Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).
In a Facebook post, the Marikina Public Information Office said the water level of Marikina River had reached 16.7 meters as of 11:37 am Saturday.
Marikina City has a 3-stage alarm level system for the Marikina River, based on the depth of water in the river below the Sto. Niño Bridge:
- 1st alarm: when the water is 15 meters above sea level, means "prepare"
- 2nd alarm: when the water is 16 meters above sea level, means "evacuate"
- 3rd alarm: when the water is 18 meters above sea level, means "forced evacuation"
In an interview on DZMM shortly past 11 am Saturday, Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro warned residents about Ompong's strong winds. He urged those living in houses with lightweight materials to consider evacuating as well.
"Pinapayuhan din natin silang mag-evacuate na rin, hindi lang 'yung mga bahain (We also advise them, not just those in flood-prone areas, to evacuate)," Teodoro said. – Rappler.com
News you can use during Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut):
- Weather updates and storm signals
- Reports on evacuation, emergencies, and rescue and relief efforts
- Typhoon Ompong: Free parking at SM, Ayala, Robinsons, Megaworld malls
- #WalangPasok: Class suspensions for September 13, 14, 15
- Canceled flights due to Typhoon Ompong
- Will Typhoon Ompong be the same as Super Typhoon Lawin?
- COMPARISON: Typhoon Ompong and previous Philippine typhoons
- What gov't has done so far to prepare for Typhoon Ompong
- Fact-check on viral stories related to Typhoon Ompong
- DFA giving P5,000 aid for OFWs stranded due to Typhoon Ompong
- 3 dams release water due to Typhoon Ompong
- Power lines affected by Typhoon Ompong
- Roads closed due to Typhoon Ompong