The Philippine government is 'waiting for the assessment if there will be a widescale need for international assistance' due to Typhoon Ompong

Published 12:08 PM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Australia and Japan have offered help as Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) affects thousands of Filipinos, said the Philippine government on Saturday, September 15.

"Yes, there are offers of international assistance from Australia and Japan right now, but we're still waiting for the assessment if there will be a widescale need for international assistance," said Edward Yulo of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Yulo, special assistant at the DFA Office of the Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Concerns, disclosed this in an interagency briefing led by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Saturday morning.

Yulo said the assessment on whether the Philippines needs widescale international assistance will likely come on Tuesday, September 18.

"They will make an announcement whether there will be a need. But we are accepting international assistance based on the needs of the various agencies," Yulo said.

Ompong has affected at least 31,631 families across 5 regions in the Philippines so far, said the Philippine government.

At least 13,413 families remain in evacuation centers. – Rappler.com

