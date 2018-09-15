Australia, Japan offer Typhoon Ompong assistance
MANILA, Philippines – Australia and Japan have offered help as Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) affects thousands of Filipinos, said the Philippine government on Saturday, September 15.
"Yes, there are offers of international assistance from Australia and Japan right now, but we're still waiting for the assessment if there will be a widescale need for international assistance," said Edward Yulo of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).
Yulo, special assistant at the DFA Office of the Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Concerns, disclosed this in an interagency briefing led by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Saturday morning.
Yulo said the assessment on whether the Philippines needs widescale international assistance will likely come on Tuesday, September 18.
"They will make an announcement whether there will be a need. But we are accepting international assistance based on the needs of the various agencies," Yulo said.
Ompong has affected at least 31,631 families across 5 regions in the Philippines so far, said the Philippine government.
At least 13,413 families remain in evacuation centers. – Rappler.com
News you can use during Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut)
- Weather updates and storm signals
- Reports on evacuation, emergencies, and rescue and relief efforts
- Typhoon Ompong: Free parking at SM, Ayala, Robinsons, Megaworld malls
- #WalangPasok: Class suspensions for September 13, 14, 15
- Canceled flights due to Typhoon Ompong
- Will Typhoon Ompong be the same as Super Typhoon Lawin?
- What gov't has done so far to prepare for Typhoon Ompong
- Fact-check on viral stories related to Typhoon Ompong
- DFA giving P5,000 aid for OFWs stranded due to Typhoon Ompong