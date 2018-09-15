'We confirm as of now, as of this time, wala pa pong reported casualties,' says Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque

Published 1:05 PM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As of Saturday morning, September 15, there have been no casualties reported due to Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said this as he presided the 9 am inter-agency briefing at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

“We confirm as of now, as of this time, wala pa pong reported casualties (there are no reported casualties yet),” Roque said in a press conference.

“Right now it’s still ongoing that’s why wala pa tayong complete picture (we still don't have a complete picture), sa ngayon (now), we’re getting reports on the ground as the typhoon is still there,” he said.

Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) has slightly weakened as it heads for Ilocos Norte.

Ompong, which made landfall in Cagayan province at 1:40 am on Saturday, has affected 126,751 Filipinos so far.

Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte is monitoring the typhoon from Manila. – Rappler.com

