Along with 9 other provinces, Zambales is still under Signal no. 2 as of Saturday afternoon, September 15

Published 3:40 PM, September 15, 2018

ZAMBALES, Philippines – Some 1,605 families, or a total of 5,520 individuals, were evacuated from 9 towns here due to Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

Strong winds battered the northern towns of the province Saturday morning, September 15. As of Saturday afternoon, Zambales was still under Signal No. 2.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) said that 9 of the province’s 13 towns were the most affected, especially the northernmost town of Sta. Cruz, where some 969 families or 3,279 persons were taken to 28 evacuation centers.

In Candelaria town, 215 families were evacuated, while 200 families in Masinloc were moved to safer areas. In Palauig, 46 families were evacuated; 122 in Botolan; 7 in San Antonio; 19 in San Marcelino; 23 in Castillejos; and 4 in Subic town.

The capital town of Iba and 3 other towns were not badly affected.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council maintained a red rainfall alert over Zambales and Bataan as of 12 noon Saturday, warning of flooding in low-lying areas and those near the rivers. — Rappler.com

