(UPDATED) The Philippine National Police records at least 2 missing and 4 injured individuals

Published 4:02 PM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Two responders and a child were the first recorded casualties of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) in the country as of Saturday afternoon, September 15.

The victims were responding to reported landslides in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), according to National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Executive Director Ricardo Jalad.



"Confirmed na may dalawa na patay na parehong responders na tumugon sa mga residenteng naapektuhan," he said. "Iyon ang initial reports and as we go on, madadagdagan pa siguro ito."

(We are able to confirm that two people have died rescuing affected residents. Those are the initial reports only and as we go on, this number may increase.)

The Philippine National Police identified the two victims as 19-year-old Shaina Pascua and 45-year-old Grace Ganabe, both from Camp 7 of Baguio City.

The PNP also said that a child around 9 to 12 years old was found floating in the Marikina River under the Javier Bridge in Pasig City.

Aside from the 3 deaths, the police also recorded two missing in Benguet.

At least 4 injured due to Ompong were also reported – two in Marikina City and two in Baguio City.

No casualty has been recorded so far in Baggao, Cagayan, where the typhoon made landfall at 1:40 am on Saturday.

The typhoon has affected at least 34,808 families as of 3 pm, Saturday. – Rappler.com

