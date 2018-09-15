2,335 families in Pangasinan evacuated due to Typhoon Ompong
MANILA, Philippines – At least 2,335 families in 26 areas in Pangasinan were evacuated due to Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).
According to a report by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Office (PDRMMO), these families, which total to about 9,507 individuals, are temporarily seeking refuge from strong winds, harsh rain, and flooding.
The displaced have been moved to 104 evacuation centers located in Bani, Bolinao, Calasiao, Dagupan City, Bugallon, San Jacinto, Alaminos City, Balungao, San Fabian, Lingayen, Anda, Mabini, Urbiztondo, Aguilar, Binmaley, Labrador, Dasol, Malasiqui, Mangatarem, Bautista, Urdaneta City, Infanta, Manaoag, Sual, Bayambang, and Sison.
According to the provincial government, relief efforts for the affected families have been augmented since Friday, September 14.
The cities of Dagupan City and Urdaneta, meanwhile, are experiencing flooding due to heavy rain, backflow from the Allied Sinocalan river basin, and possibly the San Roque Dam, according to PAGASA.
Pangasinan is currently under Signal No. 2 as Typhoon Ompong maintained its strength and speed early Saturday afternoon. It is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility between 8 pm and 10 pm Saturday, September 15. – Rappler.com
