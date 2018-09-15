At least 5 people have died and 5 are missing due to the typhoon, says Baguio City Mayor Mauricio Domogan

Published 7:34 PM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Strong rain brought by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) left Benguet with casualties and raging floods, as the typhoon crossed Northern Luzon.

The whole province of Benguet, including the whole Cordillera Administrative Region, is under tropical cyclone warning Signal No. 3.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Baguio City Mayor Mauricio Domogan said that at least 5 people died and 5 were missing due to the typhoon.

There are 4 confirmed casualties from Baguio General Hospital, according to City Social Welfare and Development Officer Betty Fangasan:

Cynthia Balinggan, 17 years old, from Bakakeng Sur

Meriam Behis, 58 years old, from Camp 7

Shaina Pascua, 19 years old, Camp 7

Lovely Jane Bulakit, 11 years old, from Bakakeng Central

Flood along several Baguio City roads reached gutter-deep level, while in some areas it was knee-deep.

Domogan said that the sewerage system in the city "couldn't take the rainfall volume" brought by the typhoon.

The mayor said that all access points to the city have been closed. Clearing operations are ongoing, and at least two small access roads will be opened by Sunday, September 16, Domogan said.

Currently, there are over 1,000 student athletes in Baguio City from across the country attending the 2018 Batang Pinoy National Finals. This was scheduled from September 15 to September 21. Domogan said the students are billeted in 5 different schools.

The Department of Public Works and Highways has closed several roads in CAR, due to landslides.

In the neighboring Mountain Province, disaster management officials and the police conducted clearing operations.

Ompong hit land in Baggao, Cagayan at 1:40 am on Saturday. The typhoon swept away the roof of the Cagayan provincial capitol and damaged the Tuguegarao Airport. (READ: 126,700 Filipinos affected hours after Ompong landfall)

The typhoon has affected at least 34,808 families, or 126,751 individuals, as of 3 pm, Saturday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council earlier estimated that at least 5.2 million people were in Ompong's path. – with reports from Frank Cimatu/Rappler.com

