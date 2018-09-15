An electric pole toppled by strong winds blocks an ambulance with a sick child in Baggao, Cagayan

Published 8:26 PM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) tore off roofs and uprooted trees in its path in Cagayan, where it made landfall early morning Saturday, September 15.

Many residents stayed in their homes and in evacuation centers, but some had to brave strong winds and rain for personal emergencies, like the family rushing a sick child to the hospital that day.

A felled electric post blocked the ambulance in Baggao town, forcing a father with sick child in his arms, and the rest of the family, to run out of the vehicle and transfer to another on the other side of the pole.

Other parts of the province showed the aftermath of Ompong's fury.

TOP PHOTO: EMERGENCY. A father carries his sick child after their ambulance was blocked by a toppled electric post in Baggao town, Cagayan, on September 15, 2018. Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP

