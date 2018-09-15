DFA tells Filipinos in Hong Kong: Prepare for Typhoon Mangkhut
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday, September 15, urged the 227,000-strong Filipino community in Hong Kong to prepare for Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong in the Philippines).
"The Department of Foreign Affairs is asking the Filipino Community in Hong Kong to take precautions in view of the expected onslaught tomorrow of Typhoon Mangkhut," it said in a statement.
The DFA said the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong had advised Filipinos there to stay indoors and to cancel any planned travels or outdoor activities.
"The Consulate will be monitoring the typhoon situation and will be coordinating with Hong Kong authorities as necessary, and stands ready to provide assistance if needed," the DFA sad.
Typhoon Mangkhut is projected to affect Hong Kong on Sunday, September 16. Flights to Hong Kong had been canceled in view of the weather disturbance.
The Philippine Consulate in Hong Kong said it will be closed when the Hong Kong Observatory hoists Typhoon Signals No. 8 or 10.
"All passport appointments and other transactions scheduled on Monday will be accommodated anytime during the Consulate's business hours. Other activities and events scheduled that day will also be cancelled and rescheduled should the alert level be raised," they said.
For emergency situations, Filipinos based in Hong Kong may call 999 or the Consulate hotline at +852-9155-4023.
Typhoon Ompong has forced thousands of Filipinos to leave their homes as it ravaged parts of Northern Luzon on Saturday.
As of Saturday afternoon, Ompong had claimed the lives of at least 7 people, based on local government and police reports. – Rappler.com
