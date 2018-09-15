IN PHOTOS: The wrath of Typhoon Ompong
MANILA, Philippines – Though not considered as a super typhoon, Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) left much damage and claimed lives in the northern part of the country.
Ompong tore off roofs, uprooted trees, flooded roads and highways, hampering relief and rescue efforts. Parts of Metro Manila also suffered some damage.
Its ferocious winds toppled electricity posts causing power outages in some communities. Monsoon rains triggered flash floods, forcing people to move to evacuation centers.
Here are some of the images of the destruction left by Typhoon Ompong:
