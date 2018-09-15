The Department of Health says 34 health emergency response teams have been stationed in affected regions

Published 10:36 PM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health said on Saturday, September 15, that it will give P6.1 million worth of assistance for people affected by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

In a statement issued at 6 pm on Saturday, the DOH said 34 health emergency response teams had been stationed in the following regions:

Ilocos

Cagayan Valley

Central Luzon

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Bicol

Western Visayas

Central Visayas

Zamboanga

CAR

Metro Manila

The DOH said its regional offices have prepositioned P26 million worth of logistics while P38 million worth logistics is available in the central office.

The health department provided doxycycline to the search rescue and retrieval ream of National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s (NDRRMC) incident management team. Doxycycline is an antibiotic used to fight infections like leptospirosis, which may be contracted by wading in contaminated flood water.

The DOH also said its regional office in Cagayan Valley reported two buildings were severely damaged, including some equipment and documents.

Emergency purchases of supplies were also done by the DOH in Central Luzon while additional personnel were placed on standby to join emergency medical teams.

Meanwhile, 3 disaster management medical teams were placed on standby in Ilocos Sur. They would be deployed to evacuation centers to conduct health assessments on affected residents.

Typhoon Ompong forced thousands of Filipinos to leave their homes as parts of Northern Luzon were battered by strong winds and torrential rains on Saturday.

As of Saturday afternoon, Ompong had claimed the lives of at least 7 people, based on local government and police reports.

It left the Philippine Area of Responsibility Saturday evening, September 15. – Rappler.com

READ the latest developments:

News you can use during Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut):