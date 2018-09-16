President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to attend situation briefings on Typhoon Ompong relief operations on Sunday afternoon, September 16

Published 8:41 AM, September 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte will visit typhoon-hit Tuguegarao City and Laoag City on Sunday afternoon, September 16, the morning after Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

According to Malacañang, Duterte will attend situation briefings on Ompong in both cities.

All tropical cyclone warning signals have been lifted as of Sunday morning, with Ompong now moving farther away from PAR.

Ompong damaged Tuguegarao City's airport and swept away the roof of the Cagayan capitol building.

Government efforts now shift to relief and rebuilding operations. Baggao town in Cagayan suffered the most damage, after Ompong made landfall there on Saturday morning, September 15, according to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

The typhoon ruined 3 power towers, and an estimated 1,000 houses. Eight barangays became isolated and unreachable by communication. Grain and root crops were also lost from floods and wind. – Rappler.com