As of Sunday morning, September 16, over 133,000 persons are in evacuation centers

Published 10:10 AM, September 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – At least a quarter of a million Filipinos were affected by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut), based on the government's tally as of Sunday morning, September 16.

A total of 63,769 families or 250,036 persons were affected in 7 regions in Luzon, according to the situation report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) as of 6 am.

Of this number, 34,169 families or 133,457 persons were staying in 1,190 evacuation centers, while 3,741 families or 14,826 persons were outside evacuation centers or staying with relatives or friends.

The rest were those who have remained in their houses and weathered the typhoon, said Marc Butac of the Disaster Response Management Bureau of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, which is part of the NDRRMC.

These numbers may still increase due to incoming reports from local governments, Butac told Rappler.

Nearly half of the affected persons so far, or 117,868 persons, were from Central Luzon. Butac explained that while the region was not directly hit by the typhoon, it still experienced flooding due to it being a "catch basin."

Typhoon Ompong left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday night, September 15. But it is still enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which will trigger gusty winds and light to heavy rain in Western Visayas, Mimaropa, the Ilocos Region, Batangas, Bataan, and Zambales. – Rappler.com