Published 9:20 AM, September 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Monday, September 17, in the wake of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

Cagayan Valley

Cagayan province - all levels (public and private)

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet - all levels (public and private)

