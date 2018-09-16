Executive Director Ricardo Jalad says the two responders in the Cordillera Administrative Region, initially reported as dead, were actually accounted for

Published 4:57 PM, September 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The executive director of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) apologized after initially reporting that two responders died in a landslide caused by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

In a statement on Saturday, September 15, the NDRRMC said the deaths initially reported during a press briefing that afternoon were actually accounted for after verification.

In the press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said there were no reported casualties yet at the time.

NDRRMC Executive Director Ricardo Jalad initially reported that two responders died in the Cordillera Administrative Region after they responded to a reported landslide.

"However, upon further validation and confirmation made by [Undersecretary] Jalad on the reported casualties, there were no actual victims of landslide in CAR," said the statement.

The responders were police officers, it added. During the accounting of personnel deployed as part of the response team, "all responders, including all police officers as members of the team were all accounted for."

"It is with humility that the Executive Director and Civil Defense Administrator extends his apologies to the public for providing the said initial reports from the regions received by the NDRRMC Operations Center," said the statement.

"The NDRRMC commits to continue further validation and verification of all reports provided by the affected regions," it added.

It also noted that "having no victims of landslide" in CAR due to Ompong is "good news and a manifestation of preparedness made by the national and local government." – Michael Bueza/Rappler.com