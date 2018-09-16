(UPDATED) Francis Tolentino, the Philippine government's lead disaster coordinator, confirms that at least 25 people died due to Typhoon Ompong

Published 10:05 AM, September 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The number of people killed by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) as it tore a path of destruction through the Philippines has risen to 25, authorities said Sunday, September 26.

"As we speak... there are 25 dead," Francis Tolentino, the government's lead disaster coordinator, told Agence France-Presse as reports began to emerge from regions cut off by the typhoon.

In the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) alone, at least 20 people died due to Ompong, said the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 20 got injured while 13 went missing in CAR, based on information provided by PNP spokesperson Senior Superintendent Benigno Durana. This is based on PNP data as of 8 am on Sunday.

JUST IN: PNP counts 20 dead, 20 injured, and 13 missing in the Cordillera Administrative Region as of 8 am today, September 16. #OmpongPH @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/ouw2NHEqNk — Rambo Talabong (@rambotalabong) September 16, 2018

Ompong affected at least 250,036 individuals in Luzon, according to the National Risk Reduction and Management Council.

President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to visit the Ompong-hit cities of Tuguegarao and Laoag on Sunday. – with reports from Rambo Talabong and Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com