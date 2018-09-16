Here is a list of areas placed under a state of calamity due to Typhoon Ompong

Published 1:37 PM, September 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) prompted officials to place devastated areas under a state of calamity after the typhoon affected more than 250,000 people in 7 regions, and killed at least 25.

Here is a list of areas placed under a state of calamity due to Ompong:

Abra and Benguet

Officials have placed the provinces of Abra and Benguet under a state of calamity, said Ruben Carandang, regional director of the Office of Civil Defense Regional Office in the Cordillera Administrative Region. The Philippine Information Agency tweeted this information on Sunday morning, September 16.

Ilagan City, Isabela

The Sangguniang Panlungsod placed Ilagan City, Isabela, under a state of calamity at 11 am on Saturday, September 15, according to Sangguniang Panlungsod disaster risk reduction and management chair Antonio Montereal.

Mayoyao, Ifugao

The Sangguniang Bayan placed Mayoyao, Ifugao, under a state of calamity through a resolution unanimously adopted and approved on Saturday, September 15, according to the Philippine Information Agency.

Local officials cited the "massive disruption" of electricity, water, and transport systems, and the "extensive destruction of crops and other agricultural products" in Mayoyao due to Ompong.

– Rappler.com