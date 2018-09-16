Police says the IED exploded beside a pharmacy near Hadano Park

Published 1:59 PM, September 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – At least 7 people were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in General Santos City on Sunday, September 16.

An initial report from the the Philippine National Police said the explosion happened beside The Generics Pharmacy near Hadano Park, Crossing Makar along the National Highway in General Santos City.

Police said the device exploded at around 11:40 am.

The 7 wounded victims were brought to Saint Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. The initial police report is unclear on the severity of the victims' injuries. – Rappler.com