The Philippine Coast Guard gives the go signal after the exit of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut)

Published 3:15 PM, September 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ferry trips resumed in parts of Luzon and the Visayas, after the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) lifted the sea travel ban imposed due to Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

The PCG said trips at ports in Manila, Batangas, Mindoro, Quezon, Bicol, Cebu, Bohol, Samar, Leyte, Dumaguete, and Iloilo were already allowed to operate.

The ban was lifted at 5 am on Sunday, September 16.

More than 6,300 passengers were earlier stranded as Ompong triggered rough seas in the Philippines. The typhoon left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday night, September 15.

The number of stranded passengers has since gone down to 89. As of noon on Sunday, they were in Camarines Sur (83 passengers) and Masbate (6 passengers).

There are also 6 remaining stranded rolling cargoes and 5 stranded vessels as of noon on Sunday. – Rappler.com