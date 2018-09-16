'I don't know where I will get money to rebuild my house,' says 29-year-old William Quillopo, who again lost his house after Typhoon Ompong

Published 4:32 PM, September 16, 2018

CAGAYAN, Philippines – In October 2016, William Quillopo lost his house due to Super Typhoon Lawin (Haima).

It took him months to recover as he had to await assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Now, he is facing the same fate as Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) totally damaged his house in Barangay Centro 1 in Aparri town.

Quillopo, 29, was in his house when it was blown off around 2 am on Saturday, September 15. His pregnant wife and 3 children were housed in an evacuation center.

"Agiyak-akar kami ti gamit mi ket natulid met lattan (We were moving our things when it suddenly collapsed)," Quillopo said, adding that they fortunately did not get injured.

With only native fishing as his source of income, Quillopo said he doesn't know where to get money to rebuild his house temporarily as he awaits for government aid.

"Madik ngarud ammu nu anya ti pangalak pagpatarimaan ku (I don't know where I will get money to rebuild my house)," he added.

Plea for help

As in Quillopo's case, the house of Suzette Caayo, a resident of Barangay Caggay in Tuguegarao City, was totally down, just like when Lawin hit.

Caayo hopes the government will prioritize helping victims like her and to fast track the delivery of help.

As for now, she and her family would just have to be patient of what they have.

"'Kung may budget konti, e unti-untihin [ang pagpapa-ayos ng bahay.] Tiis na lang muna kung ano'ng meron," Caayo said. (If we have funds, we will gradually rebuild the house. For now, we have to bear with what he have.)

Quillopo and Caayo were among more than 250,000 persons affected by Ompong, as estimated by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

At least 30 people died due to Ompong.