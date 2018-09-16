Here is a list of countries and international organizations donating to the Philippines after Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut)

Published 6:55 PM, September 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Foreign aid began pouring in after Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) devastated the Philippines, killing at least 30 people and affecting more than 250,000 other Filipinos.

Here is a list of countries donating to the Philippines after Ompong:

Australia

Australia on Sunday, September 16, said it "is providing $800,000 of humanitarian supplies for emergency response." This is equivalent to P31 million.

These humanitarian supplies include "sleeping mats, blankets, hygiene and shelter kits for up to 25,000 people in the most affected areas." The Philippine Red Cross is distributing these supplies.

Australia also has humanitarian experts, including a disaster risk reduction specialist, deployed to the Philippines."

United States and United Nations World Food Programme

The United States Agency for International Development/Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) disaster risk reduction support, and the UN World Food Programme, are coordinating with the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

This is "to provide logistics support" for Ompong response activities, "including transporting 1,000 metric tons of rice to be used in emergency food parcels" for Ompong-hit communities in northern Luzon.

The WFP also helped in "prepositioning generators, storage tents, and other logistics equipment" in WFP warehouses in Luzon.

– Rappler.com