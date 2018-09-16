Farmers are left with nothing to harvest after floods inundate their fields

Published 9:03 PM, September 16, 2018

TARLAC, Philippines – Heavy rains due to Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) inundated the rice fields of La Paz, Tarlac. Flooding became severe after Pantabangan and San Roque dams released water on Sunday morning, September 16.

The flood worsened the woes of farmers who have yet to recoup their losses since the start of the farming season. Last July, the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm Henry (Son-Tinh) brought rain, inundating their fields that were already in the clearing phase.

Farmers make up around 80% of the population of La Paz. The province is also one of the country’s major suppliers of palay. Harvest season was just a week away when Ompong came.

– Rappler.com