The theme of the activity organized by Tindig Pilipinas-Cebu is: 'Remembering Martial Law and Rekindling the People Power'

Published 4:25 PM, September 17, 2018

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A multisector group composed of private individuals, progressive groups and political organizations here have joined forces to hold a weeklong activity starting Monday, September 17, to commemorate the 46th anniversary of the declaration of martial law by the deposed dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Tindig Pilipinas-Cebu, People’s Campaign Against Tyranny, and Akbayan Youth, first banded together with indignation campaigns during the burial of ousted strongman in the Libingan Ng Mga Bayani on November 18, 2016.

At present, they continue advocating for the protection of human rights and social justice.

Tindig Pilipinas-Cebu is also campaigning for the integration to the educational system of what transpired during the Marcos Regime.

The group is spearheading “Remembering Martial Law and Rekindling the People Power,” a weeklong, series of activities to commemorate the declaration of martial law from September 17 to 21.

The group said the aim of the activities is "to make sure that Cebu does not forget, those who have forgotten will remember, and those who are not aware will know."

Here are the Tindig Pilipinas-Cebu activities

September 17, 2018 - Kick-off Activity

1:00 pm - Opening of Martial Law Exhibit (one week) entitled “GUNITA” (Arts and Sciences Hall University of the Philippines, Lahug, Cebu City)

5:30 pm - Holy Mass - “Prayer for the Philippines” (Redemptorist Church, Cebu City)

September 19, 2018 - Opening of Martial Law Exhibit: “Remembering Martial Law”

University of Cebu – Main Campus lobby

Cebu Doctors University lobby, Mandaue City



September 20 and 21, 2018 - Educational Forum: The Path of Key National Issues

QUO VADIS, PILIPINAS? (With Atty. Florin Hilbay, Cong. Gary Alejano and Lisandro “Leloy” Claudio)

September 20, 2018 at 8:00 am to 11:30 am - Performing Arts Hall, UP Cebu Campus

September 20, 2018 at 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm - Activity Center, UC Main Campus

September 21, 2018 at 8:00 am to 11:30 am - STC, Gen. Maxilom Ave., Cebu City



September 21, 2018

Culmination of Exhibits, Testimonies and Film Showing

Morning: University of Cebu Main Campus Activity Center

Afternoon: Cebu Doctors University, Mandaue City and UP Cebu Campus at the AVR1

#MillennialsRemember

4 pm to 10 pm - Poetry night at Cafė Malaya and Handuraw Pizzeris

