Carmencita Navarro, wife of Bislig City Mayor Librado, is gunned down while walking at the city's baywalk

Published 9:29 AM, September 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The wife of Bislig City Mayor Librado Navarro was shot dead Saturday evening, September 15, at the city's baywalk by a lone gunman who fled on a motorcycle.

According to a report by the website Politiko Mindanao, Police Chief Supt. Gilberto Cruz, director of Police Regional Office 13 director, said Carmencita T. Navarro was gunned down while walking at the Baywalk, Poblacion, Bislig City, at around 6:15 pm.

Carmencita, 62, was in the area overseeing Bislig City's hosting of the International Conference on Organic Farming.

The report said she was rushed to Bislig District Hospital but was later declared dead on arrival.

In his Facebook page, Mayor Librado condemned the killing: "My Wife Carmencita “TITA” Pembling Navarro was Brutally murdered Sept 15, 2018 between 6:15-6:30 pm at BayWalk , Bislig City.... PLEASE JOIN ME IN CONDEMNING IN A VERY STRONGEST TERM THE BRAIN, FINANCERS AND PERPETRATORS OF THIS BRUTAL ACT." – Rappler.com