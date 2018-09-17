The Philippine National Police says 64 were injured while 43 remain missing, mostly in the Cordillera Administrative Region

Published 11:42 AM, September 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The number of people killed by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) so far climbed to 65 on Monday, September 17, with 54 of the fatalities coming from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Below is the breakdown of the Philippine National Police (PNP):

CAR - 54

Cagayan Valley - 7

Central Luzon - 2

Ilocos Region - 1

Metro Manila - 1

The PNP said 43 individuals remain missing while 64 were wounded. Of the 43 people missing, 42 are in CAR. which was badly hit by landslides.

Meanwhile, local officials placed devasted areas under a state of calamity after the typhoon affected more than 250,000 people in 7 regions. – with reports from Sofia Tomacruz/Rappler.com