A Filipina tourist in Hong Kong undergoes leg surgery after she is hit by flying debris, while another Filipina is also hit by debris due to Typhoon Mangkhut

Published 11:48 AM, September 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two Filipinas hit by debris, one of them requiring leg surgery, were among the 300 people in Hong Kong injured due to Typhoon Mangkhut, known as Ompong in the Philippines.

Citing initial reports from the Philippine consulate general in Hong Kong, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Monday, September 17, said that "at least two Filipinos were hurt and 41 others had to be rescued" in Hong Kong due to Mangkhut.

Consul General to Hong Kong Antonio Morales said "a Filipina tourist underwent leg surgery after she was hit by flying debris," while "another Filipina was also hurt by falling debris but needed no hospital treatment."

The rescued Filipinos include "36 members of a Filipino tour group who were stranded after the windshield of the bus that was supposed to bring them to the airport was shattered by strong winds." Another bus "was sent to rescue the group and bring them back to their hotel," said the DFA.

Hong Kong authorities meanwhile rescued "5 Filipino workers of a dive resort development."

The Overseas Workers' Welfare Administration also "received calls from Filipino household service workers who sustained minor injuries but needed no hospital treatment."

The DFA said around 227,000 Filipinos live in Hong Kong. Filipinos who need help can call 999 or the consulate hotline, +852.9155.4023.

Hong Kong authorities described the damage as "severe and extensive" with more than 300 people injured in Mangkhut which triggered the maximum "T10" typhoon alert. CNN reported that "it's only the 15th time in the last 60 years that a storm has been classified as T10."

The monumental task of cleaning up the city began as residents, some in suits and ties, struggled to get back to work on roads that remained blocked by felled trees, mud and debris.

Mangkhut, or Ompong, killed at least 65 people in the Philippines, most of them killed in landslides. The typhoon also affected more than 250,000 people, triggering local governments to declare a state of calamity and prompting the international community to pour in aid. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com