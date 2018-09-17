Valeroso, a retired police official and former coup plotter, will help implement the 911 emergency hotline center under the Department of the Interior and Local Government

Published 1:50 PM, September 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte appointed another former coup plotter into his administration.

Diosdado Valeroso, a retired police superintendent who joined coup attempts during the administration of Corazon Aquino, has been named executive director of the Emergency 911 National Office under the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

His appointment papers were signed by Duterte on September 11. Valeroso will likely help implement the 911 emergency hotline designated as the nationwide hotline for public safety and crime prevention through an executive order signed by Duterte last May.

Former police chief and senatorial candidate Diosdado Valeroso appointed by #PresidentDuterte as Emergency 911 National Office Executive Director under DILG. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/D8L8eyNaQZ — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) September 17, 2018

Valeroso helped establish the Young Officers Union (YOU) in 1988, a group linked to the 1989 coup plot against the administration of Corazon Aquino. He was at the time a captain with the Constabulary (now Philippine National Police) intelligence branch. (READ: The shadow that was YOU)

With his appointment, Valeroso is another YOU leader now working under Duterte. Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Danilo Lim had also been a YOU chairperson.

Valeroso was also a member of the Reform the Armed Forces Movement (RAM), a group of soldiers that helped bring down the Marcos dictatorship and was mother organization to YOU.

A graduate of the Philippine Military Academy in 1982, he retired in 2015 as deputy for administration of the National Capital Region Police Office.

Valeroso also ran for senator in the 2016 national elections.

Other appointments

Duterte also signed the appointments of Ferdinando Sevilla as vice president for administration of the Philippine Public Safety College under the DILG, and Catherine Maceda as member of the Energy Regulatory Commission. – Rappler.com