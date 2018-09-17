Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, September 18

Published 3:10 PM, September 17, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, September 18, as parts of Luzon are still dealing with the effects of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

Cagayan Valley

Cagayan province - all levels (public and private)

Cordillera Administrative Region

Apayao - all levels (public and private)

Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com