Published 7:07 PM, September 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Eight months before the 2019 elections, President Rodrigo Duterte signed a law creating an 8th legislative district for the vote-rich province of Cavite.

Republic Act Number 11069 was signed by Duterte on Friday, September 14. The new arrangement will take effect in the next national and local elections.

The new district is comprised of the following cities and towns:

Tagaytay City

Alfonso

General Aguinaldo

Magallanes

Maragondon

Mendez

Naic

Ternate

The 7 other districts are as follows:

1st District

Cavite City

Kawit

Noveleta

Rosario

2nd District

Bacoor City

3rd District

Imus City

4th District

Dasmariñas City

5th District

Carmona

General Mariano Alvarez

Silang

6th District

General Trias City

7th District

Trece Martires City

Indang

Tanza

Amadeo

Those cities and towns now under the 8th district but which were part of the 6th and 7th districts will be represented by the incumbent representatives of those districts until a new representative is elected.

The Commission on Elections is ordered to come up with rules and regulations within 30 days after the law's approval.

Cavite has a population of 3.78 million, based on 2015 census. It had 1.84 million registered voters in 2016. – Rappler.com