Duterte signs law creating 8th district for vote-rich Cavite
MANILA, Philippines – Eight months before the 2019 elections, President Rodrigo Duterte signed a law creating an 8th legislative district for the vote-rich province of Cavite.
Republic Act Number 11069 was signed by Duterte on Friday, September 14. The new arrangement will take effect in the next national and local elections.
The new district is comprised of the following cities and towns:
- Tagaytay City
- Alfonso
- General Aguinaldo
- Magallanes
- Maragondon
- Mendez
- Naic
- Ternate
The 7 other districts are as follows:
1st District
- Cavite City
- Kawit
- Noveleta
- Rosario
2nd District
- Bacoor City
3rd District
- Imus City
4th District
- Dasmariñas City
5th District
- Carmona
- General Mariano Alvarez
- Silang
6th District
- General Trias City
7th District
- Trece Martires City
- Indang
- Tanza
- Amadeo
Those cities and towns now under the 8th district but which were part of the 6th and 7th districts will be represented by the incumbent representatives of those districts until a new representative is elected.
The Commission on Elections is ordered to come up with rules and regulations within 30 days after the law's approval.
Cavite has a population of 3.78 million, based on 2015 census. It had 1.84 million registered voters in 2016. – Rappler.com