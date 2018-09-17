Here is a list of countries that have extended their condolences to the Philippines after Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut)

Published 8:15 PM, September 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Countries sent their condolences to the Philippines after Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) killed dozens of Filipinos and affected 500,000 others.

Here is a list of countries that have extended their condolences to the Philippines after Ompong:

France

The French embassy in the Philippines sent the following email on Monday, September 17:

France expresses its most sincere condolences to the families of the victims of Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong), which killed dozens of persons in Northern Luzon, and injured and displaced many others. We extend our sympathy to all affected by this catastrophe, and express our solidarity with the Philippine authorities, with which we stand ready to examine the assistance and aid they may need to face the consequences of this tragedy.

Japan

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono sent the following message to Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday, September 17:

I would like to extend my heartfelt sympathy to the government of the Philippines and its people on the damages from Typhoon Ompong in the northern Philippines. The government of Japan stands with the government of the Philippines and its people and is ready to provide the maximum possible assistance to the Philippines. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved and I sincerely pray for the speedy recovery of the affected people as well as the prompt restoration of the affected areas.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda on Monday also offered his condolences to the Philippines.

United Kingdom

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tweeted the following message on Sunday, September 16:

UK's deepest sympathies and condolences to the people of the Philippines following the devastation and loss of life caused by Typhoon Mangkhut. UK ready to support the Philippines in its relief effort and thinking of all those affected.

Matthew Rycroft, permanent secretary of the UK's Department for International Development, tweeted a similar message on Monday, September 17:

The British embassy in the Philippines also said on Monday:

We offer our assistance to the Philippine government in response to Typhoon Ompong, and are actively assessing needs in cooperation with DFA and OCD, and international partners.

China

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang made the following remarks on Sunday, September 16:

We have been closely following the development of Super Typhoon Mangkhut. We express our deep condolences to the impact, the casualties, and property loss the Philippines has sustained. We believe that under the leadership of President Duterte and the Philippine government, people in the affected regions of the Philippines will properly deal with this disaster, minimize life and properly loss, and restore normal life at an early date. China will help the Philippines within its capacity as soon as possible.

Australia

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne released this statement on Sunday, September 16:

Australia is supporting the Philippines in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Mangkhut. Mangkhut has brought torrential rain and damaging winds to the north of the main island of Luzon, affecting over 5 million people.

Australia is providing $800,000 of humanitarian supplies for the emergency response. This includes sleeping mats, blankets, hygiene and shelter kits for up to 25,000 people in the most affected areas. These supplies are being distributed by the Philippine Red Cross.

Australia has humanitarian experts deployed to the Philippines, including a disaster risk reduction specialist from the Australia Assists program. Our Embassy is coordinating closely with Philippine authorities and our international partners.

Australians in the region should monitor local media and follow advice from local authorities. We stand ready to provide further assistance, if requested by the Philippine government.

United States

US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim tweeted the following message on Saturday, September 15:

Our thoughts are with those affected by Typhoon Ompong. The US, as a friend, partner, and ally of the Philippines, stands ready to assist.

