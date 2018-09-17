President Rodrigo Duterte distributes financial aid and other types of assistance to 22 families in Benguet

Published 8:15 PM, September 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte distributed assistance to families of those who died in Benguet due to landslides caused by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

Duterte met with 22 families in La Trinidad, Benguet, before leading a situation briefing on response and rehabilitation operations on Monday, September 17.

The President handed P25,000 in checks to each of the families. Relief goods from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, help with burials, and P20,000 in cash were also given, according to Special Assistant to the President Bong Go.

Of the 54 persons who died in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), 52 died due to landslides.

Baguio City Mayor Mauricio Domogan thanked Duterte for taking the time to personally visit Ompong-hit areas.

"This is the first time that a president went down to earth to us," he said during the situation briefing. – Rappler.com