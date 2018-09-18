Days after Ompong (Mangkhut) left the Philippines, the number of individuals affected by the typhoon continues to climb as reports come in

Published 1:30 PM, September 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Over 800,000 people have been affected by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) as of Tuesday, September 18, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

A total of 218,492 families or 893,944 individuals were affected from 3,237 barangays in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and Metro Manila.

Of the affected, 43,603 families or about 162,399 persons were housed in 1,780 evacuation centers.

Meanwhile, 18,106 families or 73,661 individuals were outside evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC also said 215 roads and 5 bridges were affected by the typhoon. But as of Monday, September 17, 96 affected roads and 1 bridge were already passable.

The affected roads and bridges were in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol, and CAR.

About 130 homes were completely destroyed while 1,134 were partially damaged in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and CAR. (READ: 'Houses flew' when Ompong came)

So far, P41.59 million worth of assistance has been given to affected residents in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, CAR, and Metro Manila.

Assistance came from the Office of Civil Defense, Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, as well as local government units and non-governmental organizations.

According to the Philippine National Police, at least 74 were killed due to Ompong. Local officials placed several areas under a state of calamity following the loss of lives and destruction. – Rappler.com