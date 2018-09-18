Surveillance? Trillanes says 'suspicious' vehicle seen near his home
MANILA, Philippines – A "suspicious" vehicle was seen making rounds along the street of opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV's home, the lawmaker said on Tuesday, September 18.
Trillanes showed the media CCTV footage of the vehicle during a news briefing on Tuesday.
"Suspicious 'yung behavior eh. Doon kasi sa kalye namin, sa may dulo 'yun eh, so pag wala kang business doon eh mahahalata ka. So dalawang beses umikot 'yan, noong sinita ng mga nagbabantay doon sa bahay namin eh kumapiras ng takbo," Trillanes said.
(The behavior of is suspicious. My home is located near the end of the street, so if you don't have a business there, you would be easily noticed. It went around twice, and when the guards called their attention, they sped off.)
Trillanes said they were able to acquire a copy of the CCTV footage, and were able to get a hold of the vehicle's plate number, as well as images of the passengers' faces.
Trillanes said it had the "hallmark of surveillance activity."
"Hindi 'to basta-basta harrasment lang o pananakot kasi they were not meant to be seen, kaya lang nabisto lang. Tinitingnan nila kung papaano siguro sila pwede pumasok o paano nila maituloy ang kanilang hangarin. Hindi natin malalaman," Trillanes said on Tuesday,
(This is not to be taken lightly as harassment or intimidation because they were not meant to be seen, but they were found out. They probably were looking at how they can go in [our home] or how they can pursue their plan. We won't know.)
Trillanes said he would check with his lawyers if they could pursue legal action regarding the matter. In the meantime, he said they tightened the security at his home to protect his family. (READ: How Trillanes family is coping with his amnesty ordeal)
The senator has been holed up in the Senate for two weeks, since President Rodrigo Duterte revoked his amnesty and ordered his arrest. – Rappler.com
