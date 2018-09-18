Commission on Higher Education Officer-in-Charge Prospero de Vera III says affected state universities are in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and Cordillera Administrative Region

Published 7:50 PM, September 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Officer-in-Charge Prospero de Vera III said the initial cost of damage to state universities and colleges (SUCs) after the onslaught of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) is about P428.87 million.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, September 18, De Vera said mostly structural damage was seen in universities in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and Cordillera Administrative Region. These include broken windows, collapsed roofs, and fallen walls, among others.

Below is the breakdown of the cost of damage so far in affected schools per region.

Ilocos Region

Total: P193,482,800

Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University - P42 million

North Luzon Philippines State College - P702,800

University of Northern Philippines - P9.93 million

Pangasinan State University - P850,000

Mariano Marcos State University - P86 million

Ilocos Sur Polytechnic State College - P54 million

Cagayan Valley

Total: P215,340,000

Cagayan State University campuses:

Lal-lo campus - P45.6 million

Gonzaga campus - P36 million

Lasam campus - P35 million

Piat campus - P61.99 million

Andrews campus - P2 million

Carig campus - P4.6 million

Aparri campus - P19.65 million

Cordillera Administrative Region

Total: P20,048,799

Abra State Institute of Science and Technology - P5.09 million

Kalinga State University - P5 million

Apayao State College - P2.5 million

Mt Province State Polytechnic College - P6.02 million

Ifugao State University - P1.43 million

Benguet State University - to be determined

De Vera said the cost of damage to schools is likely to increase as the figures are just a partial assessment of damage to structures. The cost of broken equipment, among others, has not yet been accounted for.

Will students be able to go back to school? According to De Vera, school administrators will decide whether or not there is a need to suspend classes further.

"We are in constant touch with them (school officials) and so far they have not reported any intention of not resuming classes so those decisions are made by individual universities," he said.

De Vera added that CHED would only come in if a school sustained extensive damage and students would need to study elsewhere, similar to what happened in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).

"I don't think we are in that situation. The intervention of the commission will come in only if the operations of the school are so affected that they (students) will have to go to other universities," he said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said over 800,000 people have been affected by Ompong. The death toll stood at 74 as of Tuesday. – Rappler.com

