DLSU President Brother Armin Luistro leads an opening prayer, lifting from Jesus Christ's 7 Last Words, asking why God has forsaken the country under the Duterte administration

Published 7:43 PM, September 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – "Diyos ko, Diyos ko, bakit niyo kami pinabayaan?" (My God, my God, why have you forsaken us?)

De La Salle University President Brother Armin Luistro led an opening prayer prior to a press briefing held by Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Thursday, September 18. Luistro was with members of Tindig Pilipinas, an opposition coalition.

With his prayer, lifting from Jesus' 7 last words, Luistro asked why God allowed a worsening culture of impunity under the Duterte administration.

"Diyos ko, Diyos bakit niyo kami pinabayaan? Sa aming pinagdadaanan, kami’y nagmimistulang buang. Dalawampu’t libong higit pa, ang pinaslang at tinokhang. Ni walang naglalamay dagdag lang sila sa bilang, tinuturing na mga salot at mga walang pakinabang," he said.

(My God, my God, why have you forsaken us? With our experience, we seem like fools. More than 20,000 have been killed, without even holding a funeral. They were just added to the numbers, those regarded as pests and without any use.)

Luistro also questioned why Filipinos have to suffer the rising price of rice, and the threat of being arrested if law enforcers mistake you for being a loiterer.

"Sa mga kumakayod, bagong pahirap ang dinaranas, kulang ang kabuhayan, nagmamahal pa ang bigas. Saan magpapahinga? Pati eskinita may banta, upang hindi madapuan ng pinaghihinalaang tambay," he added.

(Those who work hard, they are experiencing a new kind of difficulty making ends meet with the rising price of rice. Where will they rest? Even on the side streets there are threats, just so they would not be regarded as loiterers.)

Luistro asked God in prayer: "Is this our fate? Are you sleeping or turning a deaf ear?"

Fight tyranny

Luistro also asked why it seems like democracy and free speech in the country is dying. One of the examples he cited was the persecution of opposition Senator Leila De Lima and of Trillanes.

"Kinikitil ang kalayaan nitong Lupang Hinirang at mga propeta ay iilan na lamang. Si Senadora De Lima, pinagbintangan, niyurakan. Si Senador Trillanes naman ngayon ang pinagbabantaan," Luistro said.

(Freedom is being killed in the Chosen Land and there are only few prophets. Senator De Lima was accused and was trampled on. Now, Senator Trillanes is being threatened.)

The former education chief also questioned whether it was God's will to stop the truth from coming out.

"Bawal nang bumatikos sa makapangyarihan, kami raw ay salot at mga dilawan. Dadalwa nga ba ang kulay ng Filipino? Ipinagbabawal na nga ba ang pagsasabi ng totoo?" Luistro said,

(We can no longer be critical of those in power, because we are pests and part of the yellows. Do Filipinos only have two colors? Are we no longer allowed to tell the truth?)

Luistro ended his prayer calling on the public to fight against tyranny, saying that the Lord provides.

"Labanan natin ang paniniil, pagmumura, at pandaraya. Tindig Pilipinas. Ang Diyos mo’y di nagpapabaya. Siya nawa," he said.

(Let's fight against tyranny, cursing, and cheating. Stand up, Philippines. Your God will not abandon you. Amen.) – Rappler.com