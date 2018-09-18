There are 66 missing in the mining town with most of them in Ucab, with 60 missing

Published 8:51 PM, September 18, 2018

BENGUET, Philippines – A sudden but quick jolt on noon of Tuesday, September 18, startled dozens of rescuers in Itogon but they shrugged it off and continued searching for the missing bodies from two massive landslides.

The earthquake, according to Philvolcs-DOST, struck with a magnitude of 3.7 at 12:27 PM with epicenter near Alaminos, Pangasinan.

There were a few shoutouts on Facebook but in Itogon, it was back to business.

“Ohmaygod! The earth is shaking,” posted Dr. Rodrigo Leal of SOCO Cordillera, whose main job is identifying the bodies slowly being recovered.

Leal said that there is nil chance of finding anyone alive, because of the immense volume of soil and rocks that fell in Loacan and Ucab barangays in Itogon last Saturday because of Typhoon Ompong.

There are 44 reported recovered bodies so far as of 4:20 pm of September 18, with 18 in Ucab, 18 in Loacan, four in Poblacion, two in Ampucao and one each in Dalupirip and Virac.

The recovered bodies in Ucab include:

Maligid Kalahe

Jonathan Cacanindin

Eduardo Bitowon

Simona Tagapong

Abias Langchasen

Jeremy Gracias

Rommel Banganan

Silvestre Panisoc

Marcelo Tomog Jr.

Moreno Nguynguyon

Moises Bautista

Mordecai Bahatan

Dennis Buyocan

Edwin Banawol

Andrew Tagapong

Jeffrey Licyayo

two unidentified males

Those found in Loacan include:

Letlet Milo Gavino

Hyacinth Milo Gavino

Maui Melchor,

Michael Milo,

Hector Milo,

Arnold Guinsoy,

Anthony Siblag,

Marlon Bautista,

Junjun Bulcio,

Marcelino Buyucan,

Narcisa Gavino,

Winston Biado,

Rogelio Bulcio,

Nicanor Guina-og,

Jason Jacinto Angdasan,

Harvey Gumowang

two still unidentified bodies

Those in Poblacion include Hope Carino, Jennifer Jamayo Carino, Jerry Cuti and Candoy Lagayo.

The bodies found in Ampucao are of Mary Ramos Elong and Billy Boy Elong.

The body found in Dalupirip remained unknown.

Some of the relatives were asked to wait for President Duterte on the site as early as noon on Monday, but they were brought instead to the Benguet Capitol about two hours away.

They were made to wait until 7 pm when President Duterte met them briefly in a closed-door meeting. – Rappler.com