The president's daughter claims someone seeking an appointment as Supreme Court justice is asking complainants to withdraw their disbarment case against her to curry favor

Published 12:55 PM, September 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio says the efforts of someone hoping to get on her good side so that she may get them a seat in the Supreme Court won't work on her.

Carpio, the daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, said in a statement that someone was trying to get her 2011 disbarment case withdrawn to curry favor with her so she could use her influence to get "him" appointed justice of the Supreme Court.

"It has come to my attention that certain individuals are talking to the petitioners and witnesses in the disbarment case filed against me, asking them to withdraw their complaint," said Carpio on Wednesday, September 19.

"Behind this is an individual who is seeking appointment as Justice of the Supreme Court. This person has been trying to spin my case to get a favorable ruling – hoping that I may take notice of him," she added.

The influential mayor then advised her father to "think twice" about appointing the individual, which remained unnamed in the rest her statement.

"The Office of the President should think twice in appointing this individual to be a Justice – more so a Chief Justice. He clearly lacks the virtues of honor, justice, and fairness," said Carpio.

She also maintained that, as Davao City mayor, she has no say in Supreme Court appointments. Such appointments are decided by her father.

Carpio faces a disbarment case after two disbarment complaints were filed against her for her repeated punching of court sheriff Abe Andres in July 2011. She had mauled him for ignoring her request to delay the demolition of shanties in a village in Agdao district in Davao City.

Andres had been implementing a writ of demolition issued by Judge Emmanuel Carpio a month before.

The first disbarment complaint against the mayor was filed in July 2011 by lawyer Fernando Perito while the second was filed by the Sheriffs Confederation of the Philippines in August of that year.

Carpio said she never asked the complaintants to withdraw their cases and maintained she would "face the consequences" of the mauling incident. – Rappler.com