Published 8:35 PM, September 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Thursday, September 20, as parts of Luzon are still reeling from the loss of lives and destruction caused by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut).

Central Luzon

Calumpit, Bulacan - all levels (public and private)

Cordillera Administrative Region

Itogon, Benguet - all levels (public and private), until Friday, September 21

