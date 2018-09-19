The investigation follows a complaint against Mocha Uson and Drew Olivar from the Philippine Federation of the Deaf

Published 10:39 PM, September 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Wednesday, September 19, said the mocking of the deaf community by Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson and blogger Drew Olivar was "utterly appalling and unacceptable."

In a statement, CHR hit the two for doing an action that "is extremely degrading, derogatory, and further perpetuates discrimination of the vulnerable deaf people."

The commission is also now investigating Uson and Olivar as part of their mandate in protecting the country's vulnerable sector after it received a complaint from the Philippine Federation of the Deaf.

What the two did could be a violation of the Magna Carta for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), it added.

"In the interest of accountability, it must also be emphasized that the Magna Carta for PWDs specifically prohibits public ridicule or making mockery of PWDs for this could result in loss of self-esteem or could incite hatred or severe ridicule towards them," CHR said. "The penalty for such violation includes fine or imprisonment."

A video was posted last week on Facebook showing Olivar mimicking sign language in addition to making sounds as if imitating the deaf while Uson could be heard laughing in the background.

Sign language, the CHR reminded, is an important right enabling deaf individuals to "express themselves, their ideals, and aspirations."

"It is a fundamental human right of the deaf community and a key part of their higher right to self-determination," it said. "Making a mockery of this right is an attack on their dignity and makes them even more vulnerable in our society where only a few understand their mode of communication."

This is not the first time Uson and Olivar displayed offensive behavior as a lewd federalism video posted on Facebook last August already drew criticism from various sectors. – Rappler.com