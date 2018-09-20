Former Negros Press Club president Rey Siason was not at home when the incident happened

Published 11:10 AM, September 20, 2018

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Unidentified armed men strafed the house of a radio broadcaster in Talisay City here Wednesday night, September 19.

No one was hurt when the gunmen, who were onboard two motorcycles, shot at the house of Rey Siason of Muews Radio at Carmela Valley Homes past 10:30 p.m.

Siason, a former Negros Press Club president, was not at home when the incident happened.

Siason said he was on his way to their residence after their radio program at 10:20 pm. when he, along with his two companions, decided to stop for a meal just outside their subdivision.

Minutes later, he received a call from his 16-year-old daughter that they heard gunshots.

Witnesses heard 4 shots fired.

Recovered from the scene were empty shells of .45 caliber pistol.

Also recovered were deformed slugs of .45 caliber pistol from the second floor of the house.

Siason posted photos of the aftermath of the strafing incident on his Faceook page.

Those inside the house when the incident happened were Siason’s daughter, his mother-in-law, two sisters-in-law, his nephew and niece.

He recalled that in the previous night, September 18, when he arrived home after he was dropped off by his fellow broadcaster, Bambi Yngson, the latter’s vehicle was almost hit by two men on board a motorcycle.

“It was a red motorcycle. They were wearing helmets and black jackets,” he said.

Siason said he believed he was the target of the gunmen.

He asked local authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident.

On February 16 this year, former Negros Press Club president Ranilo Azue, also of Muews Radio and Panay News, was mauled by several men just outside their radio station. – Rappler.com