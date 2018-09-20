IN PHOTOS: Rescuers dig for survivors in Naga, Cebu landslide
A landslide caused by heavy monsoon rains kills at least 3 people and buries dozens of homes in Naga City, Cebu
Published 1:12 PM, September 20, 2018
DISASTER. A landslide buries homes in Naga City, Cebu on September 20, 2018. Photo by Querl Panilag
MANILA, Philippines – A landslide occurred in Naga City, Cebu just 5 days after a massive landslide triggered by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) hit the mining town of Itogon in Benguet.
In Naga City, authorities said days of heavy monsoon rains caused a steep slope to collapse, burying homes in barangays Tinaan and Naalad. At least 3 were killed by the landslide.
Search and rescue in the area began at 6 am Thursday, and responders have since been digging through debris and thick mud to look for survivors.
Here are some images of the disaster:
AFTERMATH. This photo shows the extent of the landslide. Photo by Querl Panilag
QUICK RESPONSE. Residents look on after a landslide buries homes in Naga City, Cebu. Photo by John Rhay Echavez
BURIED HOMES. A body is seen among the rubble at the landslide site in Naga City, on the popular tourist island of Cebu on September 20, 2018. Photo by Alan Tangcawan/AFP
RESPONDERS. Rescuers carry a resident rescued from the landslide site in Naga City, on the popular tourist island of Cebu on September 20, 2018. Photo by Alan Tangcawan/AFP
HELPING OUT. Residents help search for survivors at the landslide site in Naga City, on the popular tourist island of Cebu on September 20, 2018. Photo by Alan Tangcawan/AFP
MOURNING. People weep next to the bodies of victims of a landslide in Naga City, on the popular tourist island of Cebu on September 20, 2018. Photo by Alan Tangcawan/AFP
