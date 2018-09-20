A landslide caused by heavy monsoon rains kills at least 3 people and buries dozens of homes in Naga City, Cebu

Published 1:12 PM, September 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A landslide occurred in Naga City, Cebu just 5 days after a massive landslide triggered by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) hit the mining town of Itogon in Benguet.

In Naga City, authorities said days of heavy monsoon rains caused a steep slope to collapse, burying homes in barangays Tinaan and Naalad. At least 3 were killed by the landslide.

Search and rescue in the area began at 6 am Thursday, and responders have since been digging through debris and thick mud to look for survivors.

Here are some images of the disaster:

– Rappler.com