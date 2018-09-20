Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada says 'numerous and massive demonstrations' are expected on Friday, September 21, the 46th anniversary of the declaration of martial law

Published 4:00 PM, September 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada suspended classes in all levels in his city, both public and private schools, for Friday, September 21.

Estrada signed Executive Order (EO) No. 35 on Thursday, September 20, saying that "numerous and massive demonstrations" are expected on Friday, the 46th anniversary of the declaration of martial law.

"As a remedial measure to ensure the safety and security of [the] public, specifically the students, the Manila Police District has recommended the suspension of classes," the EO states.

