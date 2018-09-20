City of Manila suspends classes on September 21
MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada suspended classes in all levels in his city, both public and private schools, for Friday, September 21.
Estrada signed Executive Order (EO) No. 35 on Thursday, September 20, saying that "numerous and massive demonstrations" are expected on Friday, the 46th anniversary of the declaration of martial law.
"As a remedial measure to ensure the safety and security of [the] public, specifically the students, the Manila Police District has recommended the suspension of classes," the EO states.
– Rappler.com