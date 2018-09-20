'We will find a way just in case they give us nothing,' says Commission on Elections Chairman Sheriff Abas

Published 8:49 PM, September 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it will request P857 million ($15.88 million) from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for the plebiscite on the Bangsamoro Organic Law, which is scheduled on January 21, 2019.

"Hihingin talaga namin 'yan sa DBM," said Comelec Chairman Sheriff Abas in an interview with reporters on Thursday, September 20, after plenary deliberations on the poll body's budget for 2019.

Abas said the DBM initially suggested that the Comelec tap its savings for the Bangsamoro plebiscite, he said the savings they cited were alredy depeleted.

"Medyo nagkaproblema sa information but magre-reply kami sa kanila stating ang aming position, and most likely bibigyan kami (We encountered problems with information but we will reply to them stating our position, and most likely they will give us the money)," he said.

Abas said it was also suggested that the Comelec finance the BOL plebiscite using the President's contingency fund. The worst case scenario, he said, is for the Comelec to get funds from their item on plebiscites, and also from their savings.

"Hahanapan pa ng paraan just in case wala talaga silang ibibigay sa amin (We will find a way just in case they give us nothing)," Abas said.

Asked if a plebiscite is assured, he answered, "Oo, nakakasa na kami eh (Yes, we're prepared for it)."

The Bangsamoro Organic Law replaces the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with a more powerful Muslim region – the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. (READ: After Bangsamoro law, a bright yet bumpy path to peace) – Rappler.com

*P53.95 = $1