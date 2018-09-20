Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, a former senator, says it is 'usual' for diplomats to visit lawmakers

Published 11:38 PM, September 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said on Thursday, September 20, that he sees nothing wrong about the recent visit of a US diplomat to Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

"It's usual for diplomats to visit senators, legislators, congressmen, whether it's about diplomatic ties or whether about some bills being passed," said Cayetano, a former senator, in an interview around 10:30 pm on Thursday, September 20, after the plenary deliberations on his agency's budget.

"So as long as there's no crossing of the lines in being involved in local governance, then of course we always presume it is regular and it's part of their job," Cayetano added.

Josh Morris, internal political unit chief of the US embassy in the Philippines, visited Trillanes, Sotto, and Senator Gregorio Honasan II at the Senate on Wednesday, September 19.

His visit was recorded in the Senate's guest logbook.

Sotto said Morris' visit was a courtesy call.

Trillanes has been holed up in his Senate office since September 4 for fear of being arrested after President Rodrigo Duterte said his amnesty was invalid.

Trillanes is Duterte's fiercest critic.

Duterte has also slammed the US for supposedly interfering in his anti-drug campaign. He has also accused the superpower of plotting to oust him – a claim the US consistently denies.

At the same time, Duterte has also welcomed statements by US National Security Advisor John Bolton, who threatened the International Criminal Court (ICC) on September 10 if it would proceed with investigations into America's war crimes in Afghanistan or into any of its allies. – Rappler.com