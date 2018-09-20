'To those who naively say it is time to move on, we say there can be no moving on without admittance, contrition, and reparation. Until then, the evil tentacles of Martial Law will continue to fester and wound our democracy.'

Published 11:56 PM, September 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – On the eve of the anniversary of the declaration of Ferdinand Marcos' declaration of martial law in the Philippines, the presidents of the Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University released a joint statement calling for Filipinos to "understand and learn the lessons of history" and to "not allow those who seek to suppress our rights and freedom to hold sway over our future as a nation.":

The statement, released shortly after 9 pm on Thursday, September 20 is below:

– Rappler.com