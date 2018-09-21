Another 9 people are injured following the landslide that affected around 24 houses in two different barangays

Published 9:51 AM, September 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The number of people killed by the landslide in Naga City, Cebu, rose to 21 on Thursday evening, September 20, the local police said.

Naga City Police Chief Inspector Roderick Gonzales said that as of 11 pm Thursday, they have retrieved 21 bodies, some identified as follows:

Althea Siton, female, 4 Olivia Meneses Moral, female, 63 Abel Lobiano, female, 40 Romeo Jabonilia, male, 40 Miss X Mr. X Francisco Yopac (possible identity) 60 Michael Versales, male, 16 Mark Laurence Campanilla, male, 3 Vianca Versales, female 19 Mr. X Raul Gepuit, male, 47 Laura Capoy, female, 52 Bb girl Campanilla Baby girl campanilla Nina Siton Crystal jean siton Lauro Campanilla Juanito Siton, 42 Emiliana Siton 85 Unidentified

Nine people have been rescued so far, all of them injured:

Rose Ann Lobiano, 40 Christopher Semillar, 44 Nestor Capoy, 52 Junalyn Siton, 16 Jocelyn Siton, 38 Basilla Omambac, 58 Sidney Ravanes, 35 Babyjane Ravanes, 8 Nestor Dejillas

The landslide occurred around 6 am Thursday, affecting around 24 houses in barangays Tinaan and Naalad. (IN PHOTOS: Rescuers dig for survivors in Naga, Cebu, landslide)

According to police, part of the mountain in Sitio Sindulan in Barangay Tinaan eroded following days of heavy monsoon rains in the city.

Rescuers were still digging for residents trapped inside their houses for the second day since the disaster.

The landslide came just 5 days after the massive landslide in the mining town of Itogon, Benguet, which was triggered by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut). At least 54 deaths have been recorded so far in Itogon as of Thursday. – with reports from Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com