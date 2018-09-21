Graduating student Trisha Mae Yap collapses while completing a 6-kilometer 'test run'

Published 1:35 PM, September 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A graduating Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) student died Wednesday night, September 19, less than an hour after she collapsed during a qualifying run for a university-based mountaineers' group.

Loyola Schools OIC Jonathan Chua on Thursday, September 20, sent a memo to all Loyola schools administrators informing them of the death of Trisha Mae Yap, a 4th year BS Management student.

Chua said Yap collapsed Wednesday night, while on a 6-kilometer "test run" to join the Loyola Mountaineers (LM), an accredited student organization of the Council of Organizations of Ateneo.

"The Loyola Schools community, together with her friends and family, mourns the loss of Trisha Mae Yap…. Her passing is a shock to all of us," read portions of Chua's memo posted on the Facebook page of Office of Student Activities - Ateneo.

Chua said Yap was known to love sports and was "full of life and energy."

"Trisha, who aspired to be a member of the Loyola Mountaineers, loved sports and was an active member of the Loyola Schools community. She lived in the dorm during her first two years with us, and was full of life and energy. She will be sorely missed by all those she has left behind," Chua said.

'Tragic incident'

In an official statement on Thursday, September 20, the Loyola Mountaineers conveyed its sympathies to Yap's families and friends, and gave details of the tragic incident.

"The Loyola Mountaineers expresses its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Trishae Mae Yap, who passed away on 19 September 2018," LM said.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Trisha was in good health and was cleared to participate in the application process. We are one with the entire Loyola Schools community in mourning the loss of Trisha," it added.

The group said Yap was completing the organization’s 6-kilometer test run when she collapsed at around 6:23 pm on Wednesday, or 44 minutes into the activity.

The test run, which is part of LM's application process, is similar to the process of most mountaineering organizations.

LM said its members who served as marshals and pacers for the activity immediately called paramedics when Yap collapsed. She was rushed to the university health services were a medical team performed CPR. At 6:40 pm, an ambulance brought her to the World Citi Medical Center in Anonas, Quezon City.

At the hospital, doctors made several attempts to resuscitate Yap but she did not respond. She was declared dead at 7:20 pm on Wednesday, LM said.

The group said it was committed to prioritzing the safety of student applicants and was working with university officials “in the interest of transparency and healing.” Applications for new members had been placed on hold until further notice. – Rappler.com