Published 11:36 AM, September 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut), which hit the Philippines almost a week ago, killed at least 95 people, the police said on Friday, September 21.

Most of the fatalities were from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), which is still reeling from deadly landslides triggered by the typhoon. (READ: After tragic landslide, mayor says Itogon to transition to farming)

Below is the breakdown from the Philippine National Police (PNP):

CAR - 79

Cagayan Valley - 10

Central Luzon - 3

Metro Manila - 2

Ilocos Region - 1

The PNP also reported 69 wounded individuals and 54 missing persons. Of the 54 missing, 50 are from CAR.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said at least 1.4 million residents have been affected by the typhoon as of Thursday, September 20.

The typhoon's strong winds and intense rain prompted local officials to place devastated areas under a state of calamity. – with reports from Sofia Tomacruz/Rappler.com

