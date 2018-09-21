Imposition of price ceilings, reprogramming of funds, and access to no-interest loans are some of the effects under a state of calamity

Published 3:04 PM, September 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has submitted their proposal to President Rodrigo Duterte for the declaration of a state of calamity in all 4 regions of northern Luzon that were hammered by Typhoon Ompong (Mankhut).

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Undersecretary Adoracion Navarro said in a press briefing on Friday, September 21, that the council recommended the status for the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

What the recommendation means – Should Duterte declare the state of calamity in the said regions, the following would take in effect: